We'll take you to Lackawanna county for an ice fishing adventure with Stanley Miezejewski, owner of One Stop Sport Shop in Scranton and a local father and sons.
Ice Fishing with One Stop Sport Shop
-
Ice Fishing #2
-
Lake Winola Trout Fishing
-
One Stop Sport Shop & Bob’s Bugs Product Giveaway
-
One Stop Sport Shop Product Giveaway
-
The End of Ice Fishing in the Poconos?
-
-
Mauch Chunk Ice Fishing
-
Mauch Chunk Ice Fishing #2
-
Early Ice Fishing Season
-
Fly Fishing Expo
-
Deeper Sonar & Early Bird Sports Expo Product Giveaway
-
-
Early Bird Sports Expo Draws Large Crowd
-
Cold Weather Doesn’t Stop People from Wanting Ice and Ice Cream
-
Musky Fishing on the Susquehanna River