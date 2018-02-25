Check River, Stream Levels Near You

I-81 Back Open After Deadly Crash in Schuylkill County

Posted 4:53 pm, February 25, 2018, by , Updated at 04:52PM, February 25, 2018

FOSTER TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County that shut down part of an interstate.

Troopers said Adam Ould, 27, of Pottsville, was driving on Route 901 north when he went off the overpass, down an embankment, and hit some trees and a guide rail. The vehicle flipped and landed on its roof in the right lane of Interstate 81 north.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 were shut down for about three hours. The interstate is now back open.

Investigators said Ould was not wearing a seat belt.

State police are investigating what led to the crash.

