Good Morning PA – Stourbridge Primary Center

Posted 10:49 am, February 25, 2018

2nd Graders at Stourbridge Primary Center in Honesdale are excited for Read Across America and the warmer months ahead. They will soon be growing lettuce in their spring garden to share at school and they have plenty of big smiles to go around too!

