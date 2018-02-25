With district wrestling in the books, Montoursville's Gavin Hoffman is, once again, the district four champion at 195 pounds. Hoffman now preps for Regionals and likely States, but it's hard for him not to look even farther down the road. The top ranked wrestler in the country in his weight class, Hoffman is committed to Ohio State and he has big plans for his collegiate career.
Gavin Hoffman Ready to Wrestle for Ohio State
Gavin Hoffman Montoursville wrestler
