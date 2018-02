Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER TOWNSHIP -- Flames damaged a group home in Luzerne County.

Crews were called to the place on St. John's Road in Butler Township just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to the fire chief, the fire started in a closet. No one was hurt

The chief said the damage was minor, but the people who lived there will have to stay somewhere else. It's not clear how many people lived there.

A state police fire marshal will investigate the cause.