Dog Shot in Face in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE — A dog is fighting for his life after he was deliberately shot in the face, according to officials at an animal shelter in Schuylkill County.

According to Hillside SPCA, the dog was shot Saturday night and is in currently in critical condition.

The dog, called “Diddy,” is also suffering from aspiration pneumonia, Hillside officials said.

Hillside shared “Diddy’s” story on Facebook, asking for any donations to help pay for his recovery. (Warning: the photo may be disturbing).

Donations can be made by going to hillsidespca.com/donate or mailed to JOE and CAROLINE’S FUND, Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.

Police in Pottsville are investigating this case, Hillside officials said.