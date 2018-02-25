Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Benefit for Victims of Scranton Fire

Posted 6:22 pm, February 25, 2018, by , Updated at 05:38PM, February 25, 2018

SCRANTON -- People came together to help out the families impacted by a fire last month in Scranton.

Chicken and pasta were on the menu at JoJo's at the Donkey in Scranton.

Family and friends were selling dinners to raise money after nearly a dozen people were forced out of their homes when flames tore through an apartment building on South Webster Avenue last month.

Everyone got out safely except for a dog and two cats who did not survive.

Those helping out at the benefit tell Newswatch 16 they did it because it could happen to anyone.

All the money made from food sales goes towards the victims.

