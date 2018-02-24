Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Perhaps you like Merlot, Chardonnay or Reisling. These are wines to many but at Winey Frog Candle they are also lovely soy candles that are encapsulated in up-cycled wine bottles! We visit the family operated business and see how they are create this "spirited" candles.

To purchase Winey Frog Candles call 570-430-6376

or visit these retailers:

The Galleria at Dona Michele Corner

Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, PA 18644

Hours Tues.-Sat. 11am -5pm Thurs. 11am-8pm

Studio M in Kingston

133 Division St. Kingston, PA 18704

The Flower Warehouse

65 Elizabeth Street, Forty Fort, PA 18704

The Triangle Pharmacy

89 S Main Street, Mountain Top, PA 18707

City Market in Dallas 137 - 157 Memorial Hwy. Dallas, PA 18612