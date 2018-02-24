Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Winey Frog Candles

Posted 9:30 am, February 24, 2018

Perhaps you like Merlot, Chardonnay or Reisling.  These are wines to many but at Winey Frog Candle they are also lovely soy candles that are encapsulated in up-cycled wine bottles!  We visit the family operated business and see how they are create this "spirited" candles.

To purchase Winey Frog Candles call  570-430-6376
or visit these retailers:
The Galleria at Dona Michele Corner
Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, PA 18644
Hours Tues.-Sat. 11am -5pm  Thurs. 11am-8pm

Studio M in Kingston
133 Division St. Kingston, PA 18704

The Flower Warehouse
65 Elizabeth Street, Forty Fort, PA 18704

The Triangle Pharmacy
89 S Main Street, Mountain Top, PA 18707

City Market in Dallas 137 - 157 Memorial Hwy.  Dallas, PA 18612

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

