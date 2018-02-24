Perhaps you like Merlot, Chardonnay or Reisling. These are wines to many but at Winey Frog Candle they are also lovely soy candles that are encapsulated in up-cycled wine bottles! We visit the family operated business and see how they are create this "spirited" candles.
To purchase Winey Frog Candles call 570-430-6376
or visit these retailers:
The Galleria at Dona Michele Corner
Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, PA 18644
Hours Tues.-Sat. 11am -5pm Thurs. 11am-8pm
Studio M in Kingston
133 Division St. Kingston, PA 18704
The Flower Warehouse
65 Elizabeth Street, Forty Fort, PA 18704
The Triangle Pharmacy
89 S Main Street, Mountain Top, PA 18707
City Market in Dallas 137 - 157 Memorial Hwy. Dallas, PA 18612