Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Scranton Lady Royals Win Conference Title Game in Overtime

Posted 6:44 pm, February 24, 2018, by

Wallenpaupack graduate Bridgette Mann scored a team-high 17 points and the No. 9 Scranton women's basketball team defeated Juniata 59-58 in overtime in the Landmark Conference Championship Game. The Lady Royals have won the league four times in the last five years.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

