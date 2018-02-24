Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Runners Help Pay for Heating Bills

Posted 7:02 pm, February 24, 2018, by , Updated at 06:20PM, February 24, 2018

WILKES-BARRE -- Some runners really dedicated to a cause braved the rain for a 100-mile relay in Wilkes-Barre.

The Wilkes University Running Club woke up bright and early to start the annual event.

The Relay for Heat raises money to fund local families' heating bills.

Runners started at 6 a.m. and each person did a four-mile stretch of the run at Kirby Park until 100 miles were in the books.

Organizers say the biggest reward is seeing the same faces continuing to support the cause.

"It's been very gratifying to see that it has legs and the people who participated. The students come back and continue to participate after they graduate," said running club adviser William Terzaghi of Kingston.

To participate or to make a contribution please contact Terzaghi at 570-817-1828 or by email: william.terzaghi@wilkes.edu or email the running club president, Franco Balbuena, at Franco.Balbuena@wilkes.edu.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s