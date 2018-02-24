Runners Help Pay for Heating Bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Some runners really dedicated to a cause braved the rain for a 100-mile relay in Wilkes-Barre.

The Wilkes University Running Club woke up bright and early to start the annual event.

The Relay for Heat raises money to fund local families' heating bills.

Runners started at 6 a.m. and each person did a four-mile stretch of the run at Kirby Park until 100 miles were in the books.

Organizers say the biggest reward is seeing the same faces continuing to support the cause.

"It's been very gratifying to see that it has legs and the people who participated. The students come back and continue to participate after they graduate," said running club adviser William Terzaghi of Kingston.

To participate or to make a contribution please contact Terzaghi at 570-817-1828 or by email: william.terzaghi@wilkes.edu or email the running club president, Franco Balbuena, at Franco.Balbuena@wilkes.edu.