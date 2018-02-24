Newswatch 16’s Chase Senior Hits the Court with the Globetrotters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- The Harlem Globetrotters dipped into the talent pool at Newswatch 16 for a little help on the hardwood.

Our own Chase Senior suited up for the world-famous team Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.

"You don't realize how big these guys are until you come out and play with them. A lot of these guys played Division 1, Division 2 basketball. I'm just a reporter out here trying to get buckets," Senior said.

Senior was one of three from the field for the Globetrotters tonight in what was, of course, a win.

He did, however, hit the Globetrotters' famous four-point shot during warmups.