Newswatch 16’s Chase Senior Hits the Court with the Globetrotters

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- The Harlem Globetrotters dipped into the talent pool at Newswatch 16 for a little help on the hardwood.
Our own Chase Senior suited up for the world-famous team Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.
"You don't realize how big these guys are until you come out and play with them. A lot of these guys played Division 1, Division 2 basketball. I'm just a reporter out here trying to get buckets," Senior said.
Senior was one of three from the field for the Globetrotters tonight in what was, of course, a win.
He did, however, hit the Globetrotters' famous four-point shot during warmups.
