Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIDDER TOWNSHIP -- Professionals were trying to lure first-time fly fishers in one part of the Poconos.

The Fly Fishing and Wing Shooting Expo was held at Split Rock Resort near Lake Harmony on Saturday.

Demonstrations were available for people learning about the sport for the first time.

For the more seasoned fly fishers, experts were on hand to teach them how to make their own lures.

The expo also runs Sunday.