Cornhole Tournament in Luzerne County

JENKINS TOWNSHIP -- Cornhole was king at a competition in Luzerne County.
NEPA Cornhole held a tournament at Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston on Saturday.
Organizers say the game where you toss bean bags into a wooden board has really taken off.
About 90 people came from all over Pennsylvania and Ohio to compete for a cash prize and trophy. NEPA Cornhole in part of the Mid-East Conference in the American Cornhole League.
The tournament continues Sunday.
41.303389 -75.805712
1 Comment
Mr. Pibbles
I always lose at cornhole tournaments. My buddies always tell me I’m taking one for the team……..whatever that means.