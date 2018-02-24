Cornhole Tournament in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENKINS TOWNSHIP -- Cornhole was king at a competition in Luzerne County.

NEPA Cornhole held a tournament at Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston on Saturday.

Organizers say the game where you toss bean bags into a wooden board has really taken off.

About 90 people came from all over Pennsylvania and Ohio to compete for a cash prize and trophy. NEPA Cornhole in part of the Mid-East Conference in the American Cornhole League.

The tournament continues Sunday.