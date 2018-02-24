Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIDDER TOWNSHIP -- A ski resort in the Poconos hosted an event in hopes of helping find a cure for breast cancer.

The 11th annual Ski for the Cure was held at Jack Frost Big Boulder near Lake Harmony on Saturday.

The event raises money for Susan G. Komen Northeastern Pennsylvania.

There were activities for skiers and non-skiers alike.

Skiers dedicated a special run to remember those who have lost the battle to breast cancer as well as those who are still fighting and survivors.

"It's so heartening to hear some of the stories. 'I'm skiing for my grandmother.' 'I'm skiing for my aunt.' 'I'm skiing for my wife who lost the battle to breast cancer,'" said Bernie Oldroyd, Jack Frost Big Boulder.

More than $230,000 was raised to help patients and for medical research.