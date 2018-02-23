Woman Faces Charges for Drug, Child Endangerment in Luzerne County

Posted 5:50 am, February 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:47AM, February 23, 2018

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — A mother is charged after police find her high and possessing drugs while caring for her three-year-old child.

Police responded to a welfare check on the child at a Motel 6 near Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

They found Jessica Butts of East Stroudsburg on drugs and in possession of other drugs along with a hypodermic needle.

Butts is locked up on child endangerment charges as well as drug charges in Luzerne County.

