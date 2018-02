× Wandering Wayne County Emu Spotted

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP — An emu that has been on the loose in Wayne County was spotted roaming free on Friday morning.

The large flightless bird has been seen wandering in the area for a few days.

It was spotted Friday morning near the Himalayan Institute near Honesdale.

People have been trying all week to catch it, but no luck.

There is no word on the emu’s owner.

