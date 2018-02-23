× Wacky Winter Sports

DUNMORE — The 2018 winter games in Pyeongchang might have introduced you to some unique winter sports.

Snow shovel racing and skijoring… two winter sports you won’t see during this year’s winter games.

Kevin Miluszsky lives in Richmondale and traveled all the way to New Mexico to participate in the World Championship Shovel Races.

“You basically sit on an aluminum sawdust scoop and slide down the hill and see how fast you can go,” says Kevin Miluszsky.

And he tells Newswatch 16 he did well in his division.

“I ran the course in just over 18 seconds and I hit 52 miles an hour,” adds Kevin.

Working at Elk Mountain as a lift operator is what introduced Kevin to the tool-powered sport.

“When you got relieved or at the end of the night you had two choices. come down on the lift, ski lift, or you could sit on a shovel and come down the hill that way and be down in about two minutes,” says Kevin.

If you’d rather be on a pair of skis than a snow shovel, you might want to check out the Pennsylvania Sled Dog Club and try out skijoring.

“It’s a type of dog-powered sport, it’s from dog mushing so there’s either one or two dogs that will pull you out front,” says Emily Ferrans.

Emily Ferrans is a competitive skijoring from western Pennsylvania and tells Newswatch 16 through Skype that it’s harder than it looks.

“People always seem to think that, you know, it’s just the dogs pulling me and I’m just sitting back there, but no, I’m working just as hard as they are,” adds Emily.

But she says it’s rewarding nonetheless.

“It’s like the most amazing feeling, you know, when you’re in sync with your animal and like you don’t speak the same language but you know exactly what each other are thinking it’s amazing,” adds Emily.