Spinning for Shoppers: Twirlettes Prepare to Give Back to St. Joseph’s Center

Posted 2:45 am, February 23, 2018, by

It’s an event that’s more than three decades strong in our area.

The 39th annual “Twirl-A-Thon” gets underway this weekend in Lackawanna County.

The event at the Viewmont Mall on Saturday involves the Double “R” Twirlettes. It raises money for St. Joseph’s Center in northeastern Pennsylvania.

St. Joe’s is a nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey met up with the group of twirlers at the Viewmont Mall on Friday to find out how their weekend “Twirl-A-Thon” will play out and how you can get involved.

If you can’t make the Saturday event at the Viewmont Mall, head here to donate to St. Joseph’s Center.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s