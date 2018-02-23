× Spinning for Shoppers: Twirlettes Prepare to Give Back to St. Joseph’s Center

It’s an event that’s more than three decades strong in our area.

The 39th annual “Twirl-A-Thon” gets underway this weekend in Lackawanna County.

The event at the Viewmont Mall on Saturday involves the Double “R” Twirlettes. It raises money for St. Joseph’s Center in northeastern Pennsylvania.

St. Joe’s is a nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey met up with the group of twirlers at the Viewmont Mall on Friday to find out how their weekend “Twirl-A-Thon” will play out and how you can get involved.

If you can’t make the Saturday event at the Viewmont Mall, head here to donate to St. Joseph’s Center.