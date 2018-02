× Teen Arrested for Having Weapons on School Property

NANTICOKE — A high school student was arrested Thursday for having weapons in his car on school property.

Investigators say a school officer noticed an ax on the floor of a car at Greater Nanticoke Area High School.

Police searched the vehicle and found two knives and a hatchet.

Officers have charged Dylan White, 18, of Nanticoke with possession of a weapon on school property.