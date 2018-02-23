Student Arrested After Making Threats in Lycoming County

Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Posted 4:02 pm, February 23, 2018

MONTGOMERY -- Police in Lycoming County responded Friday to reports of a student making threats at the Montgomery Area School District.

According to police, the threat was taken seriously and the student was immediately taken into custody.

Police say multiple witnesses reported the student making the threat.

The student has been charged with terroristic threats and is locked up in a detention facility.

