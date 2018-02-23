‘SHS’ School Threat Hoax Prompts Concerns in Pennsylvania, Around Country

Posted 11:45 am, February 23, 2018, by

Viral ‘SHS’ School Threat Facebook Hoax

Police and school officials around the country are on alert after a social media post threatening violence against a school referred to only “SHS” has gone viral.

The vague threat appears to be posted to a Facebook account belonging to a “Ray Andres.”

In the first message, the poster says “Yes, SHS is the school I want.” That’s followed by another post saying “I will not begin telling people what my name is, but I will bring a gun to school Tomorrow, so be prepared to hear gunshots.”

School districts and law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania and across the country have addressed the “SHS” threat.

WHIO reports that a 16-year-old student in Springfield, Ohio has been arrested in connection with the hoax.

State police in Louisiana, another state impacted by the hoax, have some advice on what to do if you see school violence threats on social media: call police instead of sharing the unsubstantiated threat on social media.

“Although we highly encourage citizens to report suspicious activity, we want to remind them that the increased sharing of unsubstantiated threats through social media stresses the resources available to respond to and investigate these claims,” State Police said. “The sharing of unsubstantiated threats through social media could add chaos and panic to our school systems and further burden the facility, staff, and student body.”

Police say if the threat is time sensitive and viewed as an imminent danger, call 911 — immediately. If it’s something that warrants further investigation, you should contact local law enforcement.

Visit mymobilewitness.com to learn more about a free app you can use to report suspicious or criminal activity.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment