‘SHS’ School Threat Hoax Prompts Concerns in Pennsylvania, Around Country

Police and school officials around the country are on alert after a social media post threatening violence against a school referred to only “SHS” has gone viral.

The vague threat appears to be posted to a Facebook account belonging to a “Ray Andres.”

In the first message, the poster says “Yes, SHS is the school I want.” That’s followed by another post saying “I will not begin telling people what my name is, but I will bring a gun to school Tomorrow, so be prepared to hear gunshots.”

School districts and law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania and across the country have addressed the “SHS” threat.

Alert: We have received many tips on a message circulating social media. It’s unclear if it originated in the local area and is likely a hoax. However, your #toledopolice #detectives are taking it seriously and actively tracing its origin. Follow guidance from your school. pic.twitter.com/3eYFgrUm1B — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) February 22, 2018

WHIO reports that a 16-year-old student in Springfield, Ohio has been arrested in connection with the hoax.

State police in Louisiana, another state impacted by the hoax, have some advice on what to do if you see school violence threats on social media: call police instead of sharing the unsubstantiated threat on social media.

“Although we highly encourage citizens to report suspicious activity, we want to remind them that the increased sharing of unsubstantiated threats through social media stresses the resources available to respond to and investigate these claims,” State Police said. “The sharing of unsubstantiated threats through social media could add chaos and panic to our school systems and further burden the facility, staff, and student body.”

Police say if the threat is time sensitive and viewed as an imminent danger, call 911 — immediately. If it’s something that warrants further investigation, you should contact local law enforcement.

