School Students Being Moved Due to Controversial Church Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DREHER TOWNSHIP -- Students and teachers will be moved to a different school next week in Wayne County because of a controversial church ceremony involving guns.

Students at the Wallenpaupack South Elementary School will attend classes at the North campus next Wednesday.

The school is located a half mile away from the Sanctuary Church of Newfoundland where officials are expecting a few hundred attendees at a gun blessing ceremony.

The Wallenpaupack Area Superintendent sent a letter home to parents on Friday stating the move is because of the number of people expected in the area and not because of a threat.