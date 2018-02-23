School Students Being Moved Due to Controversial Church Ceremony

DREHER TOWNSHIP -- Students and teachers will be moved to a different school next week in Wayne County because of a controversial church ceremony involving guns.
Students at the Wallenpaupack South Elementary School will attend classes at the North campus next Wednesday.
The school is located a half mile away from the Sanctuary Church of Newfoundland where officials are expecting a few hundred attendees at a gun blessing ceremony.
The Wallenpaupack Area Superintendent sent a letter home to parents on Friday stating the move is because of the number of people expected in the area and not because of a threat.
41.308904 -75.320337
1 Comment
peatermoss
I could be wrong, but wouldn’t it make more sense and be a lot easier to have the area or state police stationed outside the school instead of disrupting all the students and teachers.