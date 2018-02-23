Check River, Stream Levels Near You

School Students Being Moved Due to Controversial Church Ceremony

Posted 4:43 pm, February 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:21PM, February 23, 2018

DREHER TOWNSHIP -- Students and teachers will be moved to a different school next week in Wayne County because of a controversial church ceremony involving guns.

Students at the Wallenpaupack South Elementary School will attend classes at the North campus next Wednesday.

The school is located a half mile away from the Sanctuary Church of Newfoundland where officials are expecting a few hundred attendees at a gun blessing ceremony.

The Wallenpaupack Area Superintendent sent a letter home to parents on Friday stating the move is because of the number of people expected in the area and not because of a threat.

