Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A driver's long-delayed deadly hit and run case could be closer to trial in Wilkes-Barre.

The state superior court upheld a ruling that police illegally seized a pick up suspected in the 2012 crash.

Rebecca McCallick, 19, was hit and killed on Hazle Street.

Police charged Daniel Loughnane and took his truck weeks later.

The court ruled the truck was taken without a warrant and can't be used in the trial.