Publishers Clearinghouse Brings Big Check to Luzerne County Woman

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- A woman from Wilkes-Barre Township won big Friday afternoon.
Publishers Clearinghouse showed up with a million-dollar surprise for her.
Jo-Ann Snyder could barely believe it. She retired a while ago and this money is life-changing.
With balloons and checks in hand, the prize patrol from Publishers Clearinghouse gave Jo Ann Synder of Wilkes-Barre Township the surprise of a lifetime.
"You also won one million dollars upfront!"
Jo Ann had been entering the sweepstakes for quite some time but she never thought it'd be possible to win $1 million, a check for a $35,000 car, plus $5,000 a week for two lifetimes.
They have plans to travel with the money.
"That was our dream, just to follow Route 66," said Jo-Ann.
"Down in Chicago, I know exactly where it starts," Michael said.
"Just didn't even think it was even, it was just fun to think about," Jo-Ann added.
Jo-Ann and Michael say this money could also help with the education of their three grandchildren.