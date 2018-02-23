Publishers Clearinghouse Brings Big Check to Luzerne County Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- A woman from Wilkes-Barre Township won big Friday afternoon.

Publishers Clearinghouse showed up with a million-dollar surprise for her.

Jo-Ann Snyder could barely believe it. She retired a while ago and this money is life-changing.

With balloons and checks in hand, the prize patrol from Publishers Clearinghouse gave Jo Ann Synder of Wilkes-Barre Township the surprise of a lifetime.

WATCH: Wilkes-Barre Township’s Jo-Ann Snyder wins more than $1 million from Publishers Clearing House!!!💰 Full story at 5 on @WNEP 💛 pic.twitter.com/szyYW7J5gx — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) February 23, 2018

"You also won one million dollars upfront!"

Jo Ann had been entering the sweepstakes for quite some time but she never thought it'd be possible to win $1 million, a check for a $35,000 car, plus $5,000 a week for two lifetimes.

They have plans to travel with the money.

"That was our dream, just to follow Route 66," said Jo-Ann.

"Down in Chicago, I know exactly where it starts," Michael said.

"Just didn't even think it was even, it was just fun to think about," Jo-Ann added.

Jo-Ann and Michael say this money could also help with the education of their three grandchildren.