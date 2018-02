× Pedestrian Hit and Killed in Scranton

SCRANTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle around 7:30 Friday night in Scranton.

According to the coroner, a 28-year-old man died at the hospital.

The crash, which happened along Broadway street, closed down the area to traffic.

Police taped off the area while they investigated.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released following the crash in Lackawanna County.