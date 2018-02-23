× Native American Coin Features Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE — Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank on Broadway was very busy with customers looking to get the latest Native American $1 coin.

Take a closer look and you’ll see why. The coin has the face of the borough’s namesake etched into it — Jim Thorpe.

“We actually heard about it at another store that they were getting coins issued for Jim Thorpe. It was very enjoyable to find out so we decided to walk down and come over here to the bank,” said David Knarr, Hellertown.

The United States Mint unveiled the coin last week. It commemorates the life and athletic accomplishments of Jim Thorpe, the first Native American to win a gold medal in the Olympics.

Honor and recognize the important contributions made by Indian tribes and individual Native Americans. Released today in rolls, bags, and boxes. https://t.co/vwXCM5AzLB #Coins pic.twitter.com/e05ojWagbS — United States Mint (@usmint) February 15, 2018

“We decided because of our name that we would get the coins in and we didn’t realize that it would have such an impact here. We are getting calls from customers and non-customers, ‘are the coins here? can we come in and get them?” said Sally Smith, Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank.

Some businesses in downtown Jim Thorpe are even jumping on board with this coin craze. At Mauch Chunk Five and Dime, if you spend a couple dollars, you’ll get one of these coins for free.

Spending $10 at this store Monday through Friday will get you a free coin. Customers must spend $20 on weekends.

People believe this will attract a lot of people to the downtown.

“It’s a good way to advertise for the town and it’s a very nice coin,” said Knarr.

Bank managers say they are even shipping a special delivery of coins to Jim Thorpe’s grandson who lives in California.