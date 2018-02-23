× Home and Outdoor Show in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG — Outdoor projects take center stage at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this weekend at the 31st annual Home and Outdoor Living Show.

“We have a lot of great vendors here right now showcasing work they have done, work they are currently doing, selling their products,” Maggie Ross said.

The show is run by Central Susquehanna Builders Association and features all kinds of home improvement options. Dave Hill of West Milton just built a house.

“We want to cover our deck and we’re looking for some sort of shade protection for that. Just seeing what else is new that we can add to the house,” Hill said.

The event has people thinking spring.

“Spring and things that we want to get done in the summer. Every year we try to get a new project going,” Bill Spade said.

“The nice warm weather has gotten us outside, and we’re starting to think about doing our deck and doing our landscaping,” Hill said.

One of the main attractions of the show is Saturday’s auction. There are five tractor-trailer loads of building supplies.

The auction is in its third year and draws big crowds. Something new this year is this tiny house display. The house was built by Columbia Montour Vo-Tech students.

“It’s pretty neat. I am proud of it being here, being able to work on it and having people see what we can do,” Starlette Francis said.

The Home and Outdoor Living Show runs through Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.