× Gun Blessing Ceremony Still On

MATAMORAS — Hundreds of people are expected at Wednesday’s gun blessing ceremony featuring assault rifles at Sanctuary Church in Wayne County but before that church leaders are planning a President Trump Thank You Benefit Dinner in Pike County.

“I’m eager to see how this whole thing is going to pan out for this area. This is a pretty low key, semi-rural area. People keep to their own business,” said Carl Braunagel of Goodfella’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant.

Church leaders planned both the ceremony and the dinner before the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida nearly a week and a half ago.

“It’s going to draw a lot of attention from people from this area. Especially because this is an area known for Trump supporters and gun control is a big issue,” said Anton Mackey, Delaware Valley High School.

Because of the national attention, both events are drawing local businesses in that part of Pike County are preparing for a busy weekend ahead of the dinner.

Newswatch 16 found a bus trip from New York of nearly 150 Koreans checking in to the Best Western.

“We make a lot of pizza. We have a great Italian restaurant. We’re getting our staff in line, preparing a lot of the foods that are coming in. It should be a very interesting event,” said Braunagel.

The President Trump Thank You Dinner will be held at the Best Western Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Although no rifles are expected, one will be raffled off.

Guests are, however, encouraged to bring rifles to Wednesday’s ceremony at Sanctuary Church.

“I don’t really have a good comfort level with that,” said Braunagel.

Not because of guns but because of the amount of people that are expected to attend.

“I myself do carry a weapon. I think it’s our constitutional right, but I do think we also need to be intelligent about how we distribute firearms.”