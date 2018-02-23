Gavin Hoffman Montoursville wrestler

Gavin Hoffman is hoping to become the first wrestler since Line Mountain's Max Shingara, in the late 1990's, to win three consecutive State Championships in Wrestling. Hoffman is the top ranked 195 LB wrestler in the Country! Hoffman will wrestle at Ohio State next season, but his next step is Districts this weekend.
