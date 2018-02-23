Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Gavin Hoffman Montoursville wrestler

Posted 6:39 pm, February 23, 2018, by

Gavin Hoffman is hoping to become the first wrestler since Line Mountain's Max Shingara, in the late 1990's, to win three consecutive State Championships in Wrestling.  Hoffman is the top ranked 195 LB wrestler in the Country!  Hoffman will wrestle at Ohio State next season, but his next step is Districts this weekend.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment