District Two Wrestling Championships

Posted 10:51 pm, February 23, 2018, by

The District Two Wrestling Championships were held at Kingston Armory.  Berwick's Nick Yule, Lake-Lehman's Garrett Kolb, Wyoming Area's Robin Wrobleski and Steven Newell of Dallas advanced to the semifinals.

