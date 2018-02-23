× Candle Shop Plans to Sell Alcohol

POCONO TOWNSHIP — Inside The Shops at American Candle on Route 611 near Bartonsville, you’ll find a little bit of everything.

In the coming months, customers will find a little more.

Wine and beer will soon be sold at this shop in Pocono Township.

“I’m sure the adult visitors will love to experience it and have a new place to come,” said Venetta Smith, East Stroudsburg.

Kirill Lukov says he started looking at this new business opportunity after Pennsylvania changed its liquor laws.

After buying a liquor license at an auction and gaining approval from Pocono Township Commissioners, he began reaching out to local wine and craft beer shops.

“There are a lot of wineries around that people have been raving about and craft beer is really exploding out there so that is our focus,” said Kirill Lukov, The Shops at American Candle.

Owners tell Newswatch 16 they sell a variety of different items in this store. Everything from candles to candy, so they figured why not wine and beer.

“We have everything else, I mean why not? Why not promote the local Pocono wineries,” said Lukov.

The plan is to build a Bistro-style wine and beer display in the back of the store near the candy section.

Venetta Smith from East Stroudsburg says it’s always nice to see a business continue to grow.

“I’ve only been here a few years and I just see everyone merging and growing. Different business are popping up so it’s really becoming a place to come now,” says Smith.

Owners say they hope to have the new wine and beer display in place by sometime this summer.