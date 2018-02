Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Family members of people struggling with addiction asked tough questions at a forum in Scranton.

The Forever Sammi Foundation hosted the panel at the Ice Box Sports Complex on Olive Street Thursday night.

The nonprofit is named after Sammi Henehan who died of a heroin overdose in 2016.

Her father, the Lackawanna County district attorney, and treatment providers were just some of the guest speakers invited to talk about the addiction problem Thursday night in Scranton.