Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Abington Heights vs Wallenpaupack boys basketball

Posted 10:40 pm, February 23, 2018, by

Abington Heights played Wallenpaupack in the D2 'AAAA' boys basketball playoffs.  Comets kept the Buckhorns off the board for the first 11 minutes in their 58-19 win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s