Perhaps you like Merlot, Chardonnay or Reisling. These are wines to many but at Winey Frog Candle they are also lovely soy candles that are encapsulated in up-cycled wine bottles! We visit the family operated business and see how they are create this “spirited” candles.
Winey Frog Candles
-
Parents Give Teachers Wine With Son’s Face on It: ‘The Reason You Drink’
-
Frackville Man Selling Boilo Scented Candles
-
New Spot to Shop Small for the Holidays in Wilkes-Barre
-
Luzerne County Man Celebrates 102nd Birthday
-
Community Comes Together to Hold Vigil for Stabbing Victim
-
-
Remembering Roger Homeyer
-
Heart Of Lewisburg Ice Fest Draws Crowd
-
Taste Test: Marilake Winery
-
Woman Injured, Pets Killed in Bear Creek Township Fire
-
Disney Princess Steps Up When No One Shows Up at 7-Year-Old’s Birthday Party
-
-
What’s in Santa’s Bag?
-
Township Trading Company: Small Businesses Get Together
-
Pizza Hut Is Testing Beer and Wine Delivery