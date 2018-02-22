Winey Frog Candles

Posted 9:51 pm, February 22, 2018, by

Perhaps you like Merlot, Chardonnay or Reisling.  These are wines to many but at Winey Frog Candle they are also lovely soy candles that are encapsulated in up-cycled wine bottles!  We visit the family operated business and see how they are create this “spirited” candles.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s