After locking down Moravian to 45 points, the University of Scranton of Lady Royals prepare to avenge their only loss of the season when they host Juniata Saturday for the Landmark Conference Championship.
University of Scranton Lady Royals
-
Scranton Lady Royals basketball
-
Moravian vs Scranton Women’s basketball
-
Moravian @ Scranton Women’s basketball
-
Scranton Women Top Juniata in Key Landmark Conference Meeting
-
Susquehanna vs Scranton Women’s basketball
-
-
Abington Heights vs Scranton Boys Basketball Preview
-
Dunmore Girls Beat Scranton in Lynett Semifinals
-
Scranton Royals home for Susquehanna
-
Scranton Tops West Scranton in Boys Basketball
-
Bianchi Reaches Milestone, as Abington Heights Beats Scranton
-
-
Abington Heights Boys Top Scranton, Clinch League Title
-
Ken Bianchi Thanks Players After Win 758
-
Scranton Survives West Scranton, 46-45