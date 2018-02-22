× Thrift Store Turns 13

COAL TOWNSHIP — Racks are filled with clothes and people looked through every last display, searching for bargains at Shamokin’s Salvation Army thrift store.

Jan Koch has been coming to the store since it opened 13 years ago this week. In honor of the store’s 13th anniversary, everything was $1.13.

“Prices are great, clothing is in good condition and I like to support our area,” Koch said.

“It’s a good deal. You can’t get it anywhere. You go to Walmart you’re paying $20, 30 for a shirt,” Pete Rebuck said.

” I like coming here. It helps out a lot when you have five kids,” William Zimmerman said.

“In an hour and a half, we’ve had more customers this morning than an entire day since we’ve been at this location,” said store supervisor Judy Orner.

Last month, the thrift store’s lease ran out in downtown Shamokin and it moved to a temporary location on West Spruce Street in nearby Coal Township.

“That’s our main goal, to stay in the community, which is why we have a temporary location. So that we can still serve our community,” Orner said.

Orner says they’ve lost foot traffic. This store is not easy to walk to. Some people tell Newswatch 16 they don’t mind the new location. They’re just happy the store is still here.

Orner is optimistic that in a few months the thrift store will be back in downtown Shamokin.