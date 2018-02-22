Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to a frozen lake in Lackawanna County for some ice fishing with a local bait and tackle shop owner. Stanley Miezejewski, owner of One Stop Sport Shop, will give us a lesson on how to find and catch pan fish through the ice. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Ice Fishing with One Stop Sport Shop
-
One Stop Sport Shop & Bob’s Bugs Product Giveaway
-
Early Bird Sports Expo Draws Large Crowd
-
Lake Winola Trout Fishing
-
Power To Save Special: December, 2017
-
D & M Airboat Charters
-
-
Mauch Chunk Ice Fishing
-
Beating the Winter ‘Cold-Drums:’ Hot Winter Getaway Ideas
-
Deeper Sonar & Early Bird Sports Expo Product Giveaway
-
The End of Ice Fishing in the Poconos?
-
Mauch Chunk Ice Fishing #2
-
-
DEP: Avoca Flood Control Not Working Properly
-
Entering Peak of the Rut, Watch Out for Deer!
-
Olympics Boost Business