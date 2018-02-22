This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Ice Fishing with One Stop Sport Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to a frozen lake in Lackawanna County for some ice fishing with a local bait and tackle shop owner. Stanley Miezejewski, owner of One Stop Sport Shop, will give us a lesson on how to find and catch pan fish through the ice. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.