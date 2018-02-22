× The Gun Debate in Wyoming County

BRAINTRIM TOWNSHIP — Pamela Burke manages Burke’s Gun Shop near Laceyville and tells Newswatch 16 arming teachers could help with gun violence in schools.

“We advertise schools as gun-free zones so when people want to commit harm where do you think they go? Where they’re not going to have someone defending against them, so why leave our children defenseless?” says Pamela Burke.

Nicholas Manns is a gun owner who thinks children should be educated about gun safety starting in fifth grade.

“If you educate them at that level then they’re not going to be as apt to let’s say ‘go to the liquor cabinet and try it’ because they kind of already know what it’s about,” says Manns.

The gun owners Newswatch 16 spoke with in Wyoming County think it’s a good idea to arm and educate teachers, but some parents in Tunkhannock feel differently.

“I don’t think all the teachers should have guns, no,” says Brandy O’Rourke, who has two daughters in elementary school.

Brandy O’Rourke tells Newswatch 16 for her, seeing police officers at her daughter’s elementary school is heartbreaking.

“This is what our world is coming too, it’s the world that my daughters now live in,” adds Orourke.

President Trump said violent movies and video games are part of the problem. Nicholas Mann agrees.

“The graphics are so good today and it teaches you absolutely nothing about respect for life and how easy it is just to press that reset button on your game, it doesn’t work that way,” says Manns.

“I don’t think the games affect children who aren’t already affected somehow some other way,” says O’Rourke.

“Bad people do bad things. Guns aren’t bad it’s the people who own them and choose to do something bad that’s the problem,” adds Burke.

The gun debate is certainly one with many opinions.