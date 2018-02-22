× Students Sell Shirts to Benefit Florida Shooting Victims

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Students at North Schuylkill Junior Senior High School are raising money for the families of the victims of the high school shooting in Florida.

“I think unfortunately tragedy brings people together and we’re seeing that first hand here,” student Ari Wolfe said.

After the deadly shooting, the students wanted to help the families who lost loved ones. In just a matter of days, Wolfe came up with an idea for a spirit shirt to go along with the school’s district basketball playoff games on Friday. Three dollars of every shirt sold will be donated to the Florida families.

“Personally, as a high school student, it really hits when you see something like this happen,” Wolfe said. “This shirt is something small we can do to help these communities.”

The students initially ordered 1,300 shirts and they sold so quickly they had to order another 300.

“It just makes the game a lot bigger in our school community,” basketball player Doug Weist said.

The school’s athletic director, Jim Gross, is amazed by how quickly the students started the fundraiser.

“It’s just great to see how the kids rally behind a cause,” Gross said. “They put their mind to it, they get creative, they get the ball in motion and they get these things going and they’re always a success.”

The students tell Newswatch 16 that it is important for their school to reach out to the families in Florida.

“We really need to stick together as students and faculties, and just as communities to help out people who endure these losses and these tragedies,” basketball player Averi Jordan said. “So, it’s just a small thing that we can do, but it will make a really big difference in the victim’s lives.”

If you want a shirt, just contact North Schuylkill Junior Senior High School at (570) 874-0495 to place an order.