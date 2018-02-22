× State Champs Win Another Award

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — It’s not out of the ordinary for the football team from Southern Columbia Area High School to be holding a trophy. The Tigers are pretty familiar with winning state titles.

“Small school and we won our second state championship in three years. It’s a great thing, not only for our school but our community,” Connor Fulmer said.

But this isn’t the state championship trophy. It’s a national award. MaxPreps is an online high school sports media brand. Each year, 50 high school football teams in the country are picked to be honored on the MaxPreps tour of champions.

According to MaxPreps, the majority of the schools that win this award are 5A and 6A. Southern Columbia is one of the smaller schools at Double-A.

According to MaxPreps, Southern Columbia is ranked 155th out of more than 16,000 high school football teams in the country.

“It’s quite an accomplishment and it’s hard to imagine that kind of recognition from a national organization,” Head Coach Jim Roth said.

“I didn’t even know it existed until last week. I’m pretty honored. The whole team’s honored,” Jeffrey Cox said.

“That’s crazy to think about. Just a small school in the cornfields could be ranked that high nationally. It’s incredible,” Fulmer said.

The Army National Guard sponsors the award and presented it to the Tigers.

“Southern Columbia is obviously a great football team, great heritage, but to be honored with this it’s really good for the school and the students,” SSG Steven Beisner said.

The Tigers have won eight state football titles and hope to make it nine later this year.