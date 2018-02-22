× Prison Term for DUI Driver who Killed Pedestrian

HONESDALE — A woman learned her punishment on Thursday for killing a pedestrian in Wayne County.

April Porecca was sentenced to one to five years in jail for DUI and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Gregorsky.

She pleaded guilty last month to hitting Gregorsky in June of 2017 after drinking at a bar near Hamlin.

Her sentence comes on what would have been Gregorsky’s 36th birthday.