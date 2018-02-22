Prison Term for DUI Driver who Killed Pedestrian
HONESDALE — A woman learned her punishment on Thursday for killing a pedestrian in Wayne County.
April Porecca was sentenced to one to five years in jail for DUI and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Gregorsky.
She pleaded guilty last month to hitting Gregorsky in June of 2017 after drinking at a bar near Hamlin.
Her sentence comes on what would have been Gregorsky’s 36th birthday.
24 comments
You fool. Not everyone has driven intoxicated, nor does everyone drink alcohol or do drugs. Maybe in your little world, that is the case?. What a small world it must be.
Speak For Yourself
I haven’t driven drunk or while using drugs. What makes you think everyone has done it? Your circle of friends must be a real classy bunch!
The unnamed coward who hides behind his computer screen
DCV
Killing someone because you were too irresponsible not to get behind the wheel is not a “mistake.” Wow.
Speak For Yourself
1+2=5 is a mistake. DUI is a crime. Learn the difference.
Tired of Iinjustice
What about the guy driving ahead of her that had damage to the mirror on his car and asked her if she had seen what was laying in the road when they got to his house? We haven’t heard ANYTHING about him! Seems pretty fishy to me!
Yokes
Lol still going with that. Man hammerjax patrons are some kind of special. In her statement to the courts she never mentioned that . Her texts forced her to plead guilty. She blew her story with that
Cowboy
DUI (intoxicated, drunk out of you small mind) and you KILL somebody.
EVERYBODY KNOWS you’re NOT to DRIVE a VEHICLE under the influence of alcohol.
Sounds like permitted murder to me!
Unfortunately 5 is the Max in PA for a DUI causing a fatality, even if it was a hit & Run.
Punishment is worse for other crimes.
Go Figure !!
So u can kill someone and only do 1-5 years !!!Not bad !! Should be at least min 10 -15 Years !!!
Taco Salad
Ozzy, license forfeiture is handled by Penn Dot, and will be included in her punishment – but not her sentencing.
