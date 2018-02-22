School Closings And Delays

Prison Term for DUI Driver who Killed Pedestrian

Posted 11:12 am, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 11:53AM, February 22, 2018

April Porreca

HONESDALE — A woman learned her punishment on Thursday for killing a pedestrian in Wayne County.

April Porecca was sentenced to one to five years in jail for DUI and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Gregorsky.

She pleaded guilty last month to hitting Gregorsky in June of 2017 after drinking at a bar near Hamlin.

Her sentence comes on what would have been Gregorsky’s 36th birthday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

24 comments