School Closings And Delays

Pittston Area ready for round two

Posted 7:00 pm, February 22, 2018, by

Pittston Area slipped past West Scranton, now the Lady Patriots prepare for Abington Heights in the girls D2 playoffs.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s