Pike County Man Charged with Stealing from Church

SHOHOLA — State police have arrested a man from Pike County for stealing from a church.

Troopers say Samuel Mittelmark, 19, of Shohola, was involved in a burglary and theft at St. Ann’s Church and two vehicle thefts in front of Rohman’s Inn in Shohola Township. Both happened on December 17.

He was arrested in Orange County, New York around 4 a.m. on December 17 in vehicle police believe was stolen in Pike County earlier.

Mittlemark is charged with burglary, theft, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, and related charges in Pennsylvania. He faces drug and stolen property charges in New York State.

Investigators say he will be returned from New York State to face charges here.