× Grants for Growing at Tractor Supply in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — At Tractor Supply Company in Coolbaugh Township, an educational fundraiser is underway.

The program is called “Grants for Growing” and it was designed by Tractor Supply Companies and Future Farmers of America to help students get a hands-on learning experience into the world of agriculture.

“Teaching the kids that now is that first stepping stone for them to be able to create more of an education later on to be taking on bigger project and educating the new future to come,” said Charles Mohr, Tobyhanna.

“Grants for Growing” is a competitive program where chapters submit new or existing school agricultural projects to be funded.

Project totals must not be more than $5,000.

James Cox is the assistant manager at Tractor Supply near Mount Pocono. He says grants like this go a long way for students.

“It’s something to get excited about, something other than math, English and that. Now there is nothing wrong with that, but it just helps inspire minds on things outside of school,” said James Cox, Tractor Supply Company.

Charles Mohr from Tobyhanna says he plants and gardens all the time. He also gets his own children involved. He believes this program will help educate students more on the importance of growing and sustaining their own food.

“You can tie that entire curriculum of education into your math, social studies, English, literature. I think this is number one, absolutely,” said Mohr.

You can contribute to “Grants for Growing” by visiting a Tractor Supply store near you and fill out a paper emblem.

The competition runs through Sunday.