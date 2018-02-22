Does It Really Work? TRIX TRUX

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to TRIX TRUX!

The maker claims these miniature monster trucks can do some remarkable things, so many stunts that the possibilities are endless.

You can crawl your way across cliffhanger bridge! travel up monster ramps or zip-line over any obstacles.

Each kit comes with one monster truck, zip-line and monster ramp, cliffhanger rumble roads, tidal wave and custom stickers.

The quick snap flexible tracks connects with stunt and rail connectors to bring your monster truck track to life.

But does it really work?