Cinemark is Banning Large Bags in Theaters for ‘Safety and Security’

February 22, 2018

Keep your bag in the car if you’re taking in a movie at one of the country’s largest theater chains.

Starting Thursday, February 22, Cinemark is banning large size bags to increase “the safety and security of our guests and employees.”

According to the company, any bags or packages measuring larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ will not be permitted into the theatre.

Cinemark also says it has the right to inspect any bags or packages.

The new policy could create problems for parents who like to sneak snacks into the theater for their kids to save money.

The company says there are some exceptions.

Diaper bags and bags containing medical equipment are still allowed.

