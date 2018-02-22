× Big Cash 5 Winner Sold in Minersville

MINERSVILLE — Someone is a big winner with a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Schuylkill County.

A jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket was sold at The Craft Haus in Minersville for the Wednesday, February 21 drawing.

The winner matched all five balls drawn — 6, 8, 13, 36, 41 — to win $650,000.

The Craft Haus, a beer distributor, gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.