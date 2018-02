Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- Two pets were killed in a fire at a home in Luzerne County.

Flames sparked at the place on North Maple Avenue in Kingston just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The four people inside got out safely along with a dog. However, two cats couldn't escape the flames.

Crews blame a cooking fire that got out of control for the damage here in Luzerne County.