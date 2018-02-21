Teen Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats Against Muncy High School

Posted 7:44 pm, February 21, 2018, by , Updated at 07:42PM, February 21, 2018

MUNCY — A threat of violence has a teenage girl in trouble in Lycoming County.

Police in Muncy said a 16-year-old student was arrested Wednesday for threatening to “shoot up” Muncy High School this week.

Several students told officers the girl made the threat on the bus last week.

That 16 year old is now charged with making terroristic threats, which is a felony.

She is locked up in a juvenile detention facility.

