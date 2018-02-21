× Suspected car thief tells officers he’s Matthew McConaughey

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A suspected car thief tried to pass himself off as “Dazed and Confused” star Matthew McConaughey when police in southwestern Pennsylvania found him Sunday, according to WTAE.

Officers got a call about a suspicious person prowling outside of a home in Georges Township, south of Pittsburgh, and ringing the doorbell, police said.

When they got there, they allegedly found Troy Miller, 46, sitting in the resident’s car. When asked for identification, Miller would only tell officers he was the 48-year-old Oscar winner and star of the “Dallas Buyers Club.”

Despite a rough resemblance, officers weren’t fooled.

Police arrested Miller on charges of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, false identification to law enforcement authorities, and loitering and prowling at night.

Miller was booked into the Fayette County Prison on a bond of $500. No trial date had been set as of Wednesday afternoon.